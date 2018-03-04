Good Friday tradition continues

People of all faiths took part in public penance as they prayed the Stations of the Cross March 30 while connecting Jesus’ suffering and death with injustices around the world.

The 40th annual Good Friday Walk for Justice, sponsored by Catholic Charities, drew a couple of hundred people to downtown Omaha.

Beginning at St. Mary Magdalene Church at 19th and Dodge streets, the walk included prayer stops at the Roman L. Hruska Federal Courthouse, Douglas County Jail, Douglas County Courthouse and the Omaha-Douglas County Civic Center.

“With Pope Francis, we believe that Jesus’ passion and death continue today in his people,” said Gregg Wilson, executive director of Catholic Charities. “The Walk for Justice is an opportunity to do penance for our part in Good Friday’s continuing crucifixion, and as the pope has asked, to do so in a spirit of hope in the Easter resurrection of reconciliation and renewal of life for ourselves and the world.

“The signs of Jesus’ continuing crucifixion surround us,” he said, “including warfare, economic crises, the abuse of children, the elderly and women, unjust immigration policies, the undermining of family and the loss of our youth who turn to gangs, weapons and drugs.”

Father David Korth, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Omaha, presided at the event, assisted by Deacon Rick Krotty of Sacred Heart Parish. A Creighton Preparatory School student in the role of Jesus carried a life-sized cross and a Mercy High School student portrayed Veronica.

The event, previously sponsored by the archdiocese’s Office of Missions and Justice and now coordinated by Catholic Charities, draws people from Catholic parishes and schools, and others from the Omaha area each year, Wilson said.