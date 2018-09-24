Governor to headline Thomas More dinner

Supporting life, family and religious liberty – that’s the mission of the Thomas More Society

.

People can foster that mission Oct. 5 at the nonprofit, pro-life legal defense organization’s ninth annual fundraising banquet in Omaha, sponsored by the society’s Omaha chapter.

Titled “Standing Firm for the Unborn,” the evening will feature a talk from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who championed passage of a state budget that prevents abortion providers from receiving Title X federal funds. He also signed legislation to create a “Choose Life” license plate.

“We want to edify, uplift, educate and encourage people to help us reinforce the work of the Thomas More Society,” said attorney Ed Morse, a member of the organization’s board and a law professor at Creighton University in Omaha.

“We invite all people who are interested in defending the unborn, who support people unfairly targeted by the government for exercising their rights of free speech, and those concerned about other threats to religious liberty or the family,” he said.

Thomas Brejcha, founder, president and chief counsel for the organization, also will speak at the dinner. And he will present Ricketts with the society’s Thomas More Award for his support of the unborn.

Among other successes, Brejcha is known for defending pro-life activist Joseph Scheidler before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2003 and 2006 against a lawsuit brought by the National Organization of Women aimed at silencing pro-life advocates under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Originally filed in 1986, the case led to Brejcha’s founding of the society in 1997 in Chicago. The society opened its Omaha office in 2012.

Other high profile cases handled by society attorneys include David Daleiden, the pro-life activist who released undercover videos of Planned Parenthood officials apparently selling aborted babies’ body parts for profit.

Proceeds from the event support the society’s work. Last year, nearly 250 people attended the banquet, raising more than $70,000.