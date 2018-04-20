Gross Catholic High School hires education veteran as principal

A veteran of Catholic education in the Omaha archdiocese will help lead Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School in Bellevue beginning July 1.

Paulette Neuhalfen, currently assistant principal at Sacred Heart School in Omaha, will take over as principal at the high school, filling one-half of the dual role now played by Gross Catholic President Dorothy Ostrowski.

A native of Hartington, Neuhalfen graduated from Cedar Catholic High School, received a bachelor’s degree in education from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, and a master’s degree in school leadership from Creighton University in Omaha.

Before serving as director of admissions and recruitment at Roncalli Catholic High School and development director and assistant principal at St. James/Seton School, both in Omaha, she taught at Norfolk Catholic High School in Norfolk and served as associate athletic director at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“I have witnessed Gross Catholic’s success and achievements over the past years while in Omaha,” Neuhalfen said. “I am honored to continue my work in Catholic education as I am also a product of an Archdiocese of Omaha school … and look forward to working with (the school’s) incredible staff, students, families and community for many years to come.”

“Paulette’s knowledge of education, from kindergarten through college, makes her a wonderful leader for Gross Catholic,” Ostrowski said.