Image: 

Heart of a priest

Fri, 04/05/2019 - 6:00am admin
Father Damien Wee, pastor of St. Rose Parish in Hooper and St. Lawrence Parish in Scribner, venerates the incorrupt heart of St. John Vianney as the relic makes a stop at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha March 21 as part of a nationwide tour. Priests had the opportunity to privately venerate the relic of their patron saint before a Mass, celebrated by Archbishop George J. Lucas. A near-capacity crowd took nearly four hours after Mass to process forward to venerate the relic, which also made stops at the cathedrals of Lincoln and Grand Island March 20. MIKE MAY/STAFF
 

