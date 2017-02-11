Highlighting Vocations

Encouraging and supporting vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life is the focus of National Vocations Awareness Week, Nov. 5-11, sponsored by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations.

“As we go about our everyday life and most especially this week, we must keep vocations in our prayers, while, at the same time, being a mindful witness with our own vocation,” said Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, N.J., committee chairman.

The Catholic Voice is marking this celebration with five stories in this issue about vocations.

Vocations stories

Archdiocesan seminarian Phillip Novotny shares his story.

The Labouré Society’s help to those who need to retire education loans as they pursue calls to religious life.

Postulants with the Poor Clare Sisters in Omaha.

The archdiocese’s annual Vocations Awareness Day for sixth-graders.

The Region 9 Serra convention in Omaha.