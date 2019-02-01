Holy Infant celebration

Jane Rozier of Bellevue, left, lets Joseph Gerken, 5, examine a statue of Santo Niño de Cebu, the Christ Child, to whom Filipinos have a special devotion. With Joseph is his mother, Mary Lou Gerken, and brother, Kolbe, 1, members of St. Thomas More Parish in Omaha. The statue was part of a Santo Niño procession at St. Thomas More Church on Jan. 21 and at a Sinulog festival that followed at the nearby Omaha Firefighter’s Hall. The devotion to Santo Niño de Cebu in the Philippines dates back to the days of explorer Ferdinand Magellan and is celebrated in a special way each January by Filipino communities worldwide. People gathered for Mass and festivities at two Omaha locations this year. Another celebration was held at St. Cecilia Cathedral. SUSAN SZALEWSKI