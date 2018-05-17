A humble shepherd, Bishop Anthony Milone dies

A simple, good-humored and humble shepherd, Bishop Anthony M. Milone, who served as auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Omaha from 1982 to 1987, and as bishop of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings in Montana from 1988 to 2006, died May 17 in Omaha. He was 85.

Bishop Milone’s body will be received at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha May 23 at 3 p.m., with Archbishop George J. Lucas presiding. Hourly prayer vigils will follow, sponsored by various apostolates and organizations in the archdiocese and ending at midnight.

Archbishop Lucas will preside over the “Office of the Dead” from the Liturgy of the Hours at 7 p.m.

A funeral Mass is planned for May 24, 11 a.m., at the cathedral with Bishop Michael W. Warfel of Great Falls-Billings as celebrant. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, with Archbishop Emeritus Elden Francis Curtiss presiding.

“Bishop Milone gave me a warm welcome when I came to Omaha nine years ago,” said Archbishop Lucas. “I will miss him, and I join his many friends, his family and his former parishioners in thanking God for his long and faithful ministry.”

“He was always a pastor, concerned about the welfare of the people, spiritual and otherwise,” said Father Harold Buse, pastor of St. Bernadette Parish in Bellevue, where the bishop lived during a portion of his retirement, maintaining a regular schedule of weekday and weekend Masses until his move to the St. John Vianney Residence.

During his final weeks, in hospice care, Bishop Milone’s thoughts continued to be with the people, telling Father Buse during a recent visit, “Tell the people to pray when they’re well, because when you’re sick it’s harder to pray, and thank the people for their continued prayers.”

Father Buse, who had served with Bishop Milone when the bishop was pastor of St. Bernadette, said he connected well with people of all ages, “He was a simple, humble priest and bishop, and willingly sacrificed for the people of God throughout his life,” he said.

A native of Omaha, Bishop Milone grew up in St. Philomena (now St. Frances Cabrini) Parish and attended Creighton Preparatory School, both in Omaha. He attended Conception Seminary in Conception, Mo., and Gregorian University in Rome.

He was ordained a priest in 1957 and served as assistant pastor and pastor of several parishes around the archdiocese, including as pastor of St. Bernadette Parish in Bellevue. He lived and continued to serve there in his retirement, celebrating Mass at the parish and confirmations in the archdiocese.

He was ordained bishop in Rome by Pope John Paul II in 1981 and was assigned as an auxiliary bishop to assist the late Archbishop Daniel E. Sheehan, who was experiencing health issues at the time.

During his time as auxiliary bishop, he continued serving at St. Bernadette Parish where he was pastor, said Father Michael Gutgsell, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Springfield. As auxiliary bishop, he performed confirmations around the archdiocese and served on archdiocesan committees.

“Bishop Milone was very much beloved, especially in the rural areas as people got to know him, Father Gutgsell said. “He was a good pastor and bishop.”

In 1987, Bishop Milone was named the sixth bishop of the Great Falls-Billings diocese, and was installed in 1988 to lead nearly 58,000 faithful in 66 parishes, 44 missions and five Native American reservations, throughout an area spanning nearly 95,000 square miles.

His retirement in 2006 was prompted by health issues that made traveling throughout such a large geographic area difficult.

“My biggest satisfaction was getting out to the parishes and being with all the wonderful people,” Bishop Milone told the Catholic Voice in 2006. “One of the painful things is to not be able to travel around the diocese to see the people.”

Bishop Milone led the Great Falls-Billings diocese during a time of transition, said Father Jay Peterson, who was appointed vicar general of the diocese by Bishop Milone in 1998.

“We had to make a lot of hard decisions in terms of merging and closing some parishes, not only for financial reasons, but also because of dwindling population, especially in the agricultural areas,” he said.

To address these issues, Bishop Milone led the implementation of a strategic planning process actively involving the laity, including development of a 167-page report titled “One Vine … Many Branches.”

It summarized the state of the diocese and addressed challenges such as a shortage of priests and viability of parishes. It also made recommendations for improvements to youth ministry, vocations promotion, education, religious formation and evangelization.

A mission statement and five-year plan were developed, and although not all recommendations proved practical, the process led to greater lay involvement in parish life and improvements in several priority areas.

“He was a very gentle, kindly man, and a good listener, and was really well liked because of his personality,” Father Peterson said. “He also was very supportive of his pastors, he didn’t interfere, and was very encouraging and positive.”

Bishop Milone served as a member of the administrative board of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Bishops’ Committee on Native American Catholics. He also served as co-chaplain of the Newman Club at Wayne State College in Nebraska.

A humble man with a self-effacing sense of humor, Bishop Milone “never put himself out front to seek attention,” Father Gutgsell said. “He was always mindful of who he was and mindful of the people. I think that’s what made him a good pastor and a good bishop.”

Bishop Milone’s service in the Archdiocese of Omaha

St. Mary Parish, Bellevue – Assistant Pastor, 1958 to 1963

St. Patrick Parish, O’Neill – Assistant Pastor, 1963 to 1965

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Omaha – Assistant Pastor, 1965 to 1968

St. Anne Parish, Dixon – Pastor, 1968 to 1973

St. Bernadette Parish – Pastor, 1973 to 1988

Archdiocese of Omaha – Auxiliary Bishop, 1982 to 1987

St. Bernadette Parish – in residence, 2007 to 2016