I-80 Collar Series moves to Lincoln Haymarket Park

The third annual I-80 Collar Series softball game between Archdiocese of Omaha priests and priests from the Diocese of Lincoln is moving about 45 miles west this year.

Played the last two years at Werner Park near Papillion, the game benefiting vocations efforts in both dioceses will be played June 25 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln this year. Game time is 6 p.m. Tailgaters are invited to gather at 1 p.m. and spend the afternoon.

Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus State Council and coordinated by Richard Zierke of St. Patrick Parish in Lincoln and Knights Council 13576, the game’s profits will be split between the vocations offices in each diocese. Last year’s game drew about 5,000 people and raised about a $40,000.

It’s an opportunity for Catholics to gather and have a good time while supporting vocations, Zierke said.

Father Frank Baumert, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Omaha, said he pitched in the first two games and plans to play again this year.

"It’s great for families and kids to see their priests out there," Father Baumert said. "It’s great for them to see us in something besides our vestments, to see us as real people, having a good time."