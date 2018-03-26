IPF celebrates milestone anniversary

The Institute for Priestly Formation (IPF), founded 24 years ago, celebrated another milestone March 24 – its 10th anniversary as a Public Association of the Faithful.

Father Richard Gabuzda, executive director of the Omaha-based institute dedicated to spiritual formation of diocesan priests and seminarians, presided at an 8:30 a.m. Mass in Our Lady of Nebraska Chapel at St. Cecilia Cathedral. A breakfast reception will be held in the parish center.

Supporters around the country also were asked to pause in prayer, Father Gabuzda said. “They will gather with us in prayer as we celebrate here,” he said.

Archbishop Emeritus Elden Francis Curtiss signed the decree recognizing IPF as a public association in the archdiocese, giving it official recognition as an organization contributing to the life of the church. The designation was sought in part for spiritual protection the church provides, Father Gabuzda said.

“It’s good not to be out on our own,” he said.

The institute holds an annual Mass in the chapel, with staff and supporters reflecting on its mission, Father Gabuzda said. The anniversary makes this Mass even more special, he said.

It was hoped Archbishop Curtiss could preside, but a scheduling conflict made that impossible, he said.

The simple celebration will be followed by a larger gathering being planned for July 2019 to mark the 25th anniversary of the institute’s founding, Father Gabuzda said.