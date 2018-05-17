Joe Ricketts to speak at CHANCE luncheon

TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts will be the keynote speaker June 11 when the Children’s Scholarship Fund of Omaha holds its annual CHANCE Luncheon at the Omaha Marriott Downtown.

Crowded tables are expected for the 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. event, which celebrates the difference the fund’s assistance with nonpublic school tuition continues to make in the lives of its low-income students, said CSF President Joel Long.

Ricketts, a Nebraska native and 1968 Creighton University graduate, also spearheaded the Cloisters on the Platte retreat center near Ashland that will open in July. Now a resident of Little Jackson Hole, Wyo., he and his wife of 40 years, Marlene, have four children — including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts — and 12 grandchildren.

“Mr. Ricketts is a great Nebraska success story, and we look forward to hearing about the importance of education and the role of the Children’s Scholarship Fund,” Long said.

First National Bank of Omaha President Dan O’Neill and his wife, Alison, will serve as honorary chairs for the luncheon. The bank is the event’s presenting sponsor.

Long said CSF will present Rising Star awards at the luncheon to its current scholarship recipients “who demonstrate leadership qualities, overcome obstacles and foster community within their schools.”

All proceeds from the CHANCE Luncheon, he said, will be used to support CSF’s scholarships to private and parochial K-8 schools. Many Catholic schools are among the 80-some schools in Omaha and northeast Nebraska with students whose tuition is partly offset with the fund’s help.