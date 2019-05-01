Jubilarians celebrate priesthood milestones

Priests celebrating landmark anniversaries this year joined Archbishop George J. Lucas, Archbishop Emeritus Elden Francis Curtiss and their brother priests for a celebration Mass and dinner April 30 at St. Patrick Church in Fremont. From left, front row, are Father Michael Grewe, 40 years, Missionary Benedictine Father Volker Futter, 50 years, Archbishop Lucas, Father Donald Shane, 50 years, Archbishop Emeritus Curtiss, Jesuit Father Andrew Alexander and Father Daniel Kampschneider, both 40 years; back row, 25-year jubilarians Jesuit Father Kevin Schneider, Fathers Stanley Schmit, Ross Burkhalter, Leo Rigatuso and Anthony Ike, Missionary Benedictine Father Paul Kasun, Father Daniel Wittrock and Missionary Benedictine Father Adam Patras. Not present were Father Valentine Peter and Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier, both 60 years, Columban Father James Colm Stanley, 50 years, Benedictine Father Stephen Plank and Father James Rafferty, both 25 years. DANIKA LANG/STAFF