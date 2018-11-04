Lawmakers pass bill designed to help sex trafficking victims rebuild their lives

State senators passed a bill April 11 that is designed to help victims of sex trafficking rebuild their lives.

Lawmakers’ 45-0 final approval of LB1132 sends the bill to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Sponsored by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the legislation allows people convicted of sex-related crimes to ask courts to set aside their convictions and seal court records if they have served time and can show they were victims of sex trafficking at the time of the incident.