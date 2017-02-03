March 25 deadline for pro-life essays

With a March 25 deadline, there’s still time for students in seventh- through 11th-grade to enter the annual archdiocesan pro-life essay contest.

"It’s an opportunity (for them) to explore and to inform their pro-life beliefs," in part because this year’s topic will require some research, said Whitney Bradley, coordinator of the Respect Life Apostolate in the Center for Family Life Formation.

Students are invited to reflect, using up to 400 typewritten words, on how scientific breakthroughs support the case for life, a topic chosen in part because some pro-abortion advocates suggest the pro-life movement is simply about people imposing their faith or values on someone else, Bradley said.

But ultrasounds and other advances can show life in its earliest stages, strengthening the argument that life begins at conception, she said.

"It gives a little more credence to what we have been arguing right along," she said.

Winners at each grade level will be notified by email and mail and receive award certificates, with students in first place winning $40 and having their essays published on the Catholic Voice website. Second place earns $30 and third receives $20.

The first place entries will be submitted to the Knights of Columbus statewide contest, which will be judged separately, with awards announced in the fall.

Entries can be mailed to the Respect Life Apostolate, Nazareth Hall, 3300 N. 60th St., Omaha NE 68104. For writing instructions and other details, contact Bradley at wabradley@archomaha.org or 402-551-9003, extension 1306.