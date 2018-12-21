Meeting of Movements

Deacon candidate Bart Zavaletta, a theology instructor at V.J. and Angela Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha, leads table discussions at an Ecclesial Movements and Lay Associations Gathering Nov. 29 at St. Peter Parish in Omaha. The meeting brought together 16 English- and Spanish-speaking Catholic groups from across the archdiocese to become better acquainted with one another and share their experiences. Vice chancellor Elizabeth Sondag, who helped organize the event, said the groups were chosen on the basis of living “an intentional life of Christian community.” DAN ROSSINI/STAFF