Milestone marriage celebrations are set for Omaha and Norfolk

Couples marking milestone anniversaries this year are invited to join Archbishop George J. Lucas at the archdiocese’s annual celebration of marriage gatherings in Omaha and Norfolk.

Sponsored by the archdiocese’s Center for Family Life Formation, the celebrations set for Sept. 10 at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha and Oct. 8 at St. Mary Church in Norfolk will include a 1:30 p.m. rosary and a 2 p.m. Mass.

Couples celebrating five, 25, 40, 50, 55, 60 or more years of marriage will renew their wedding vows during the Mass, and a cake reception will be held after each Mass.

The events give couples a special opportunity to celebrate important anniversaries with their families and other married couples, said Peter Kennedy, manager of Family Life Ministries for the archdiocese. "It’s a neat inter-generational event.

"These celebrations emphasize the beauty and nature of marriage," particularly through those couples married for many years, he said. "It’s a true mark of their love for each other as they remain together to be a sign of Christ’s love for his church."

To help plan seating arrangements, couples being honored are asked to pre-register at family.archomaha.org/enriching-marriage/ or contact Reggan Simons, rksimons@archomaha.org, or 402-551-9003. Couples should register by July 28 to have their names in the program and receive a keepsake invitation.