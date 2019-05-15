More than $230K in flood collection money disbursed

The Archdiocese of Omaha on May 9 disbursed nearly half of the $470,000 raised by special collections during weekend Masses March 23-24 to assist flood relief efforts following catastrophic mid-March flooding.

Over $230,000 is being distributed in Papillion, Fremont, Hooper, Elkhorn, Bellevue, Columbus, Schuyler and Springfield.

Archbishop George J. Lucas was especially grateful for the united effort to support parishioners in need. “The generous response of so many is another example of how mercy is received and lived in the archdiocese,” he said.

After evaluating the short- and long-term rebuilding and recovery needs in their communities, pastors requested funds to help replace lost or damaged property and assist with temporary shelter.

The archdiocese continues to receive flood relief requests and plans to distribute the remaining funds in the coming weeks.