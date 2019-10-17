National speaker to address catechists

Religious education involves far more than teaching a classroom subject.

That’s what speaker Joe Paprocki tells catechists across the country.

It’s more of a method, Paprocki teaches, “that will engage the minds and hearts of those we teach and lead them to an encounter with Jesus Christ.

“We are not teachers of a subject,” he reminds catechists, “but rather, facilitators of an encounter.”

Paprocki – who has been involved in catechetical ministry for 40 years, written more than 20 books and spoken in more than 150 dioceses in North America – will be in Omaha on Nov. 6 to speak at a “Spark!” event, sponsored by Religious Education Leaders and Coordinators of Omaha.

The 6:30-8:30 p.m. presentation at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 11802 Pacific St., is designed for parish catechists and Catholic school religion teachers but is open to all, said organizer Colleen Ciciulla, director of religious education at St. Pius X Parish in Omaha.

Space is limited to 350 people, so early registration is encouraged at colleenc@stpiusxomaha.org. Admission is $5 and can be paid at the door. Sign-in begins at 6 p.m. The last half hour of the presentation will be a question-and-answer session.

Paprocki said effective faith formation requires a “language of mystery,” a sacramental approach that includes signs, symbols, ritual, music and singing, movement and gestures, storytelling and more.

The catechists’ role is unique, he said. They partner with parents, who are the primary teachers of their children, and are connected to the ministry of priests and religious.

“Most catechists are lay people who engage in the catechetical ministry as an expression of their baptism, not as an expression of a vow or an ordained office in the church,” Paprocki said.

“I absolutely love catechists!” Poprocki has written.

“The reason that I love catechists so much is because of their passion and desire to proclaim the faith to others,” he said when asked about that quote. “They show up for presentations such as the one I’ll be giving, not because they have to, but because they want to. To speak to catechists is to always be speaking to a crowd that is enthusiastic and hungry for more.”

Paprocki lives in Evergreen Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. He and his wife, Joanne, have been married 37 years and have two grown children and two grandchildren.

Paprocki grew up in Chicago with eight siblings, one of which is Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois.