NCC hires new pro-life staffer

An attorney with experience in political campaigns and governmental relations is the new associate director for pro-life and family of the Nebraska Catholic Conference (NCC).

Jeff Kanger takes the post most recently held by Tom Venzor, who became NCC’s executive director last year after Greg Schleppenbach’s move to associate director for the Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, D.C.

Kanger, a member of Cathedral of the Risen Christ Parish in Lincoln, was selected by Archbishop George J. Lucas, Bishops James D. Conley of Lincoln and Joseph G. Hanefeldt of Grand Island, and Venzor.

As part of the NCC – which represents the public policy interests of Nebraska’s three bishops – Kanger will promote the Bishops’ Pastoral Plan for Pro-Life Activities across the state, Venzor said.

Duties include coordinating and directing pro-life programs for all three Nebraska dioceses and their parishes, coordinating a large grass-roots network, initiating statewide pro-life efforts, lobbying at the state and federal levels, and overseeing the post-abortion ministry, Project Rachel.

"Jeff brings a variety of experiences and talents that will advance the pro-life and family mission of our Lord, Jesus Christ, and of our bishops who serve him in Nebraska," Venzor said, "but most of all, he possesses a deep Catholic faith."

An Omaha native, Kanger earned his undergraduate degree in political science from Northwest Missouri State University and his law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He most recently was executive vice president of First State Bank Nebraska in Lincoln.

"I am grateful to the bishops and Tom for the opportunity to advance the teachings and public policy interests of the church by advocating for a culture of life and strong families," Kanger said.

"I also look forward to connecting the faithful with elected officials to tell their stories of our faith in action throughout Nebraska."