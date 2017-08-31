NCC hires pro-life staffer

An attorney and former teacher has been hired to work with parishes, the Nebraska Legislature and others on pro-life and family issues for the Nebraska Catholic Conference (NCC).

Marion Miner, who attended Sacred Heart Parish and School in Emerson, Neb., taught middle school in Alexandria, Va., and most recently completed his law degree at the University of Nebraska College of Law in Lincoln, replaces Jeff Kanger at the NCC as associate director for Pro-Life and Family.

"I am grateful to our bishops and the Nebraska Catholic Conference for the opportunity and privilege," Miner said. "I also invite and challenge all Nebraskans to answer the call of St. John Paul II: to ‘place your intelligence, your talents, your enthusiasm, your compassion and your fortitude at the service of life.’"

Tom Venzor, executive director of the NCC, which represents the public policy interests of Archbishop George J. Lucas and Bishops James D. Conley of Lincoln and Joseph G. Hanefeldt of Grand Island, said Miner is a welcome addition to the conference’s team.

"The bishops and the NCC are confident that Marion will enthusiastically advocate for and defend the pro-life and family mission of the church," Venzor said.

In his new position, Miner will work statewide implementing the Bishops’ Pastoral Plan for Pro-Life Activities, emphasizing public policy and education, pastoral care including post-abortion help through Project Rachel, and prayer and worship efforts.