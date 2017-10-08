Nebraska parishioners take pilgrimage to Lourdes

Suffering from arthritis, Marvin Steck of St. Mary Parish in Osmond sought healing with a pilgrimage four years ago to the shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in France.

“I realized that is not really the healing Christ wants for me,” Steck said. “It was more mental and psychological. To accept my cross and move on.”

Still drawn to that site known for healing of all kinds since the Blessed Virgin Mary’s appearances there in 1858, Steck returned in 2015 and again this year – this time through the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality North American Volunteers of Syracuse, N.Y., to help others seek healing.

And he traveled with about a dozen fellow Catholics from Osmond, Lindsay, Norfolk and Omaha. Steck and his wife, Mary Beth, contacted the Catholic Voice about the June trip.

