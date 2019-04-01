New director of family life seeks to ‘build up missionary disciples’

An experienced professional in family life and evangelization ministries joined the Archdiocese of Omaha Jan. 2 as the new director of the Center for Family Life Formation.

Craig Dyke replaces Father Jeffrey Lorig, who has been interim director since 2017 in addition to his regular duties as director of pastoral services.

The center oversees numerous ministries including marriage preparation, Respect Life Apostolate, natural family planning, bereavement ministry, Hispanic marriage and family ministries and others.

Dyke said he looks forward to getting to know the center’s experienced staff and their many gifts.

“The archdiocese has a good staff in place and I look forward to continuing the good things that are already in place,” he said.

“From my perspective, a priority will be to serve as a resource, helping to build up missionary disciples at the parish level who can reach out and minister to the needs of families,” he said.

A native of Orford, N.H., Dyke comes to Omaha from the Rapid City, S.D., diocese, where he served since last year as director of youth and young adult ministry. He also was director of family life for the Archdiocese of Boston from 2015 to 2017.

Dyke served the Diocese of Peoria, Ill., first as associate director of evangelization from 2005 to 2010, then as director of evangelization from 2010 to 2012, and finally, director of the Office of Evangelization and Family Life from 2012 to 2014.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in theology and a master’s degree in theology and Christian ministry with a specialization in catechetics from Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio.

He and his wife, Amy, who currently serves as director of evangelization for the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City, have volunteered as certified natural family planning instructors for the Couple to Couple League, and in various other marriage ministries in their previous parishes.