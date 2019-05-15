Notre Dame president to speak at CHANCE luncheon

University of Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins, CSC, will be the keynote speaker June 10 at the 2019 CHANCE Luncheon, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Children’s Scholarship Fund (CSF).

The luncheon, which will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Embassy Suites Conference Center in La Vista, is sponsored by Mutual of Omaha Bank. Tickets are $75 each and proceeds provide funding for students from low-income families to attend private schools.

Father Jenkins, an Omaha native, was elected in 2005 as the Indiana university’s 17th president. He earned undergraduate and master’s degrees in philosophy from Notre Dame, a doctoral degree in philosophy from Oxford University in England, and a master of divinity and licentiate in sacred theology from the Jesuit School of Theology at Santa Clara University in California.

His is the story of the local boy who does extremely well and wants to give back to his hometown, said Joel Long, executive director of CSF. He selected Father Jenkins to deliver the keynote address because of the priest’s Omaha roots and the foundation’s strong ties to Notre Dame.

Mike Flood, chair of CSF’s board of directors, is an alumnus of Notre Dame, as is Mickey Anderson, whose late father Tal was a founding member of CSF in 1999.

In addition to the keynote address, Inspiring Alumnus and Rising Star awards will be presented to outstanding alumni and current CSF students. The Tal and Mary Joy Anderson family will also be honored for their contributions of time, talent and treasure to CSF.

For more information on the luncheon, call Brenda Helget at 402-819-4990 or visit www.csfomaha.org.