Father Daniel Kampschneider, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Omaha, center, receives Boys Town’s Spirit of Father Flanagan Award Sept. 25 during the Omaha organization’s annual priest appreciation dinner. With him are Archbishop George J. Lucas, left, and Father Steven Boes, executive director of Boys Town.

Omaha priest honored for commitment to education

Thu, 10/18/2018
A priest of the archdiocese was honored for his dedication to the education of children and families.

Father Daniel Kampschneider, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Omaha, received the Spirit of Father Flanagan Award from Boys Town Sept. 25 at its annual priest appreciation dinner. Father Steven Boes, Boys Town executive director, presented the award.

“The award recognizes his many years of support for Catholic school education and personal involvement in leadership within schools, as well as his heart for children,” Father Boes said.

About 45 priests attended the dinner, including those from the archdiocese and others from Boys Town’s service areas around the Midwest. 

Father Kampschneider has been pastor or associate pastor of several Omaha parishes that operate Catholic elementary schools, including St. Vincent de Paul, St. Philip Neri, St. Bernard, Mary Our Queen, and St. Cecilia Cathedral, which, when he served there, also operated Cathedral High School.

He also has been the archdiocese’s director of ongoing formation for priests, and was a faculty member at Creighton University in Omaha and the North American College in Rome.

