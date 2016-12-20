Omaha priest recovering after car accident

Father Joseph Sund, associate pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Omaha, is recovering from his injuries after being struck by an SUV Dec. 20 as he crossed a street near the church.

“It appears that he may have a concussion and he has some scrapes and bruising,” said Father Daniel Kampschneider, pastor, after visiting Father Sund at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

“He is tired but is speaking, and he doesn’t remember what happened,” Father Kampschneider said. “But he has his characteristic humor with him. It seems there are no serious injuries, so we’re cautiously optimistic.”

Crossing a street to the rectory after celebrating early morning Mass in the church, Father Sund was struck by the SUV, which then was rear-ended by another SUV. The two drivers were not injured.

Parish staff and students and teachers at the parish school prayed an Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be for Father Sund during an all-school Mass later in the morning, Father Kampschneider said. “And I asked each classroom to say a rosary during the day for Father Joe as well.”

The parish also informed parishioners and school families via parish and school email systems, he said.

“Some of the children saw this happen, so it was hard for them, hard for their parents, hard for teachers, but we’re just so grateful there appear to be no serious injuries,” Father Kampschneider said.