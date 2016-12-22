Omaha priest recovering at home after car accident

Father Joseph Sund, associate pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Omaha, is at home recovering from his injuries after being struck by a car Dec. 20 as he crossed a street near the church.

Released Dec. 21 after being treated at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, he suffered a concussion along with scrapes and bruising, said Father Daniel Kampschneider, pastor.

Crossing a street to the rectory after celebrating early morning Mass in the church, Father Sund was struck by a car, which then was rear-ended by an SUV. The two drivers were not injured.

Parish staff and students and teachers at the parish school prayed an Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be for Father Sund during an all-school Mass later that morning, Father Kampschneider said.

“And I asked each classroom to say a rosary during the day for Father Joe as well,” he said.

The parish also informed parishioners and school families via parish and school email systems, he said.

“Some of the children saw this happen, so it was hard for them, hard for their parents, hard for teachers,” Father Kampschneider said. “He goes into their classrooms so they know him well.”