Omaha vocal group is parish tradition

A long-running Christmas Eve tradition is expected to pack St. Mary Magdalene Church in downtown Omaha once again.

The singing group Mulberry Lane will give a free, one-hour concert of Christmas music before midnight Mass.

The singers – consisting of the four Rizzuto sisters, Jaymie, Rachel, Bo and Allie – grew up and still live in Omaha. They are popular recording artists who have performed throughout the world.

They began singing before the midnight Mass in the early 1990s, when they were children. Growing from a congregation of only a few people, the concert now draws capacity crowds each Christmas Eve.

"Midnight Mass at St. Mary Magdalene is truly an event, and an Omaha tradition," said Father Rodney Adams, pastor.

The group also will lead the congregation in song during the Mass, Father Adams said.

The church will open at 10 p.m. and the concert will begin at 11 p.m.

"Our good God is twice praised and the people are fed with music, praise, the Word of God and the Bread of Life," Father Adams said.