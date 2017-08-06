PATH plans retreat to promote healing

Women whose husbands are addicted to pornography have an opportunity to experience fellowship, healing and hope at an Aug. 19 and 20 retreat at the Archdiocesan Retreat and Conference Center’s St. Joseph’s Hall in Omaha.

Sponsored by the archdiocese’s PATH (Pornography Awareness, Truth and Healing) Taskforce, the event begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 19 and concludes after an 11 a.m. Mass on Aug. 20.

Titled, "Come to the Waters," the retreat will focus on the effects of pornography addiction on spouses and offer help for healing the spiritual wounds of women and their marriages.

It also will include Benediction and eucharistic adoration, as well as opportunities for confession and spiritual guidance.

"We hope the women who attend will see that their church cares and that we’re there to provide support and healing – that they’re not alone," said Mary Beth Hanus, manager of Victim Outreach and Prevention for the archdiocese and the PATH Taskforce.

"We felt we needed to do some awareness teaching and provide some support for them initially, and see what their needs are," she said. "Out of that, we’re hoping we might be able to provide additional support to those women."

That support will be the next step after reaching out to help men, Hanus said.

For nearly a year, the taskforce has offered an Omaha support group for men struggling with addiction to pornography, and is beginning another group in Omaha as well as a group in Cedar County, she said.

Information about the taskforce and the men’s support groups, including contact phone numbers, can be found on the archdiocese’s website, archomaha.org under "Witness."

Cost for the women’s retreat is $45 with potential for double occupancy depending on attendance. Financial assistance is available if needed.

To register, go to archdioceseofomaha.formstack.com/forms/cttw. Deadline is July 21. For more information, contact Mary Beth Hanus at 402-827-3798 or mbhanus@archomaha.org.