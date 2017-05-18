You are here

Pentecost vespers to be held June 4

Thu, 05/18/2017 - 10:08am admin
Catholic Voice

A special Pentecost vespers will be held June 4 at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha.

Father Michael Gutgsell, rector and pastor of St. Cecilia Parish, will preside at the 7 p.m. vespers, which will include the cathedral choir. The event also will include a reception at the Cathedral Cultural Center.

And it will mark the conclusion of the program year for the Cathedral Arts Project, which sponsors musical performances, art exhibits and other activities.

