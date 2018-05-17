Archbishop George J. Lucas speaks at the ninth annual Gospel of Life Prayer Breakfast May 3 in St. Louis. Sponsored by the St. Louis chapter of Legatus, an organization of lay Catholic business leaders, the event was a homecoming for the archbishop, a St. Louis native who studied and was ordained in St. Louis and served in that archdiocese. PHOTO BY LISA JOHNSTON/ST. LOUIS REVIEW
Prayer breakfast
Thu, 05/17/2018
