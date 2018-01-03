You are here

Prayer rally for marriage

Thu, 03/01/2018 - 3:18pm

A prayer rally to support traditional marriage will be held at noon March 17 on the northeast corner of 76th and Dodge streets in Omaha.

It will be one of more than 2,000 rallies around the country organized by America Needs Fatima in defense of God’s plan for marriage.

“Please join us in praying peacefully and publicly to ask God, through the intercession of our Blessed Mother, to strengthen and save traditional marriage and our families,” organizers said in an announcement about the gathering.

For more information, contact Christine at 402-880-4620, or Linda at 402-333-6167.

