Principal hired in Hartington

Holy Trinity School and Cedar Catholic Junior-Senior High School, both in Hartington, will have a new principal this fall – Chris Uttecht, currently principal of Wisner-Pilger Junior-Senior High School in Wisner.

Principal for 16 years in Wisner, Uttecht will fill the posts now held by Terry Kathol, a native of Hartington who is leaving after 27 years at Cedar Catholic, including eight years as principal, to be an assistant principal at Pius X High School in Lincoln.

A member with his wife, Stacy, of St. Joseph Parish in Wisner, Uttecht has taught religious education for several years at the parish, and he has served on the parish council. Stacy is principal of St. Mary School in Wayne. They have four children.

“Chris brings a strong and articulate Catholic faith to this position,” said Father Owen Korte, president of Cedar Catholic high school and pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, who led a search committee that reviewed six applications for the posts and interviewed three candidates. “The search committee really tried to put God in the driver seat.”