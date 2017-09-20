Pro-life advocates plan Oct. 1 Life Chains

People across the archdiocese can take public stands for the unborn Oct. 1 as part of the national Life Chain effort.

That’s when groups from Catholic parishes will gather with other pro-life supporters along streets and highways, holding signs supporting life and opposing abortion.

Listed below are cities and towns in the Archdiocese of Omaha planning Life Chains, with event locations. Gatherings will be from 2 to 3 p.m., unless otherwise noted:

BEEMER – Highway 275 at Highway 20A

BLAIR - 19th Street at Washington Street

BOW VALLEY / CEDAR COUNTY – Highway 12, 1.5 miles east of Highway 57, 3 to 4 p.m.

COLUMBUS - 33rd Avenue at 23rd Street, 1 to 2 p.m.

CROFTON - Harold St. (Highway 12) at St. Rose of Lima Church

EWING – Highway 275 at St. Peter de Alcántara Church

FREMONT - 23rd Street at Bell Street, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

GRETNA – Highway 31 at Highway 370

LINDSAY – Highway 91 at Pine St., 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

LYONS - Main Street at 7th Street at Burlington Park

NORFOLK - 13th Street at Norfolk Avenue

OMAHA - Dodge Street at 72nd Street

O’NEILL - 4th Street at E. Douglas Street

SPRINGFIELD – Highway 50 at Platteview Road

WAYNE - 7th Street (Highway 35) at Main Street, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

WEST POINT – Highway 275 at Highway 32

WISNER - Main Street (Highway 275) at 13th Street