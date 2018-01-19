Pro-life dinner to include comedy

Faith and pro-life messages – and a little comedy – will highlight Essential Pregnancy Service’s (EPS) 22nd annual benefit dinner Jan. 28 in La Vista.

Comedian Jeff Allen of Nashville, Tenn., will deliver family-friendly humor, stories about his conversion to Christianity and a tribute to his wife, Tami, for her decision as a single mother to have her son, Aaron, now a 34-year-old heating and air conditioning expert who served in the military.

Thinking she “didn’t need this” at age 23, Tami asked her childhood doctor to perform an abortion, Allen said. The doctor told her, ‘“I’ll do it. But I want you to hear something first.’”

Through a stethoscope, she listened to her son’s heartbeat, “and she couldn’t go through with it,” Allen said.

Aaron was 2 years old when Allen met his wife. Allen adopted Aaron, and the couple had a second son, Ryan, Allen said.

“It’s amazing how one decision can change your life for the better,” Allen said. “It brings so many blessings.”

The evening also will include awards and a video about the mission and services of EPS, which has two emergency pregnancy clinics in Omaha and one in Bellevue.

“It’s an opportunity to learn about the good work at EPS,” said Brad Burks, EPS’ executive director. “But it’s also an opportunity to learn about what our clients face, and why they might think abortion is their only option.”

EPS’ services include counseling, parenting classes and referrals for housing and other needs, Burks said, and the organization lets women struggling with an unexpected pregnancy know that “we’ll be there to support you.”

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Essential Pregnancy Services' GLOW dinner

WHERE: Embassy Suites Omaha-La Vista Hotel and Conference Center, 12520 Westport Parkway, La Vista

WHEN: Jan. 28, 5 p.m. cocktails, 6 p.m. dinner and program

REGISTER: Go to friendsofeps.org or call 402-554-0121