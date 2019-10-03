Pro-life message graces billboard

Phillip Keller put his drawing skills to work to show his support for the unborn, and had his artwork displayed in a larger-than-life format for all to see. An eighth-grade student at St. Francis School in Humphrey, he was the grand prize winner in an art contest sponsored by Humphrey Knights of Columbus Council 1794. His winning artwork has been displayed since July on a billboard on Highway 81 outside Humphrey. PATRICK MURPHY/HUMPHREY DEMOCRAT