Rally at Newman Center to kick off 40 Days effort

A Feb. 17 rally at St. John Paul II Newman Center in Omaha will kick off the 40 Days for Life campaign of prayer, fasting and public witness to the right to life.

Christine Wilson, a member of Queen of Apostles Parish in Council Bluffs, former executive director of a crisis pregnancy center in the same city and a longtime pro-life activist, will talk at the 10 a.m. rally about this year’s theme, “Love Them Both,” and encourage people to pray in front of abortion clinics in Omaha and Bellevue through March 25.

Wilson will address the importance of praying for and helping not only the babies but also the women who are considering an abortion, and “suffering and even dying in an abortion,” said Ann Marie Bowen, president of Nebraskans United for Life in Omaha, which helps put together the 40 Days effort in the archdiocese.

In addition to praying in front of abortion clinics, particularly from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., people can fast and make other sacrifices for the cause, Bowen said.

“We’ve always stressed fasting. But because it falls during Lent, I think it will be on the minds of most people,” Bowen said.

WANT TO HELP?

People in parishes, schools and other ministries are encouraged to sign up for prayer times in front of the Planned Parenthood Clinic at 3105 N. 93rd St. in Omaha or the Abortion and Contraception Clinic of Nebraska at 1002 West Mission Ave. in Bellevue.