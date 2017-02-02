Retreat and Latino dinner among marriage celebrations

Couples looking for a faith-filled way to celebrate Valentine’s Day – and learn more about themselves and their relationship – have special options through the Archdiocese of Omaha.

The first is a couple’s retreat Feb. 11, and the second is a Feb. 18 dinner, speaker and mariachi band – all in Spanish.

Three days before Valentine’s Day, the archdiocese’s Center for Family Life Formation is offering a 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. retreat with three speakers, lunch and a gift at the Skutt Student Center on Creighton University’s campus in Omaha.

Titled "S.O.W.ing the Seeds of Love," the event costs $60 per couple. The speakers will be Deacon James Keating, director of the archdiocese’s Permanent Diaconate Office; Father Scott Hastings, judicial vicar and vicar for clergy; and Apostolic Oblate Monica Hejkal with the Pro Sanctity Movement near Elkhorn.

To register, go online at family.archomaha.org/enriching-marriage, or contact Reggan Simons at rksimons@archomaha.org or 402-551-9003 ext. 1300.

And just four days after the nation marks Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, the Latino Ministry Office and the Center for Family Life Formation will team up for a candlelit dinner and a talk by a priest from Colombia about ways to strengthen marriages.

The evening’s theme is "Both: One Flesh," it will cost $30 per couple and it will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul School in Omaha. To register, contact Deacon Gregorio Elizalde, manager of Latino Ministry, at 402-557-5571, or Mariana Flores-Chavez, coordinator of Hispanic Marriage and Family Ministries, at 402-557-5513.