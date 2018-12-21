Sheriff’s deputy chief joins review board

A Sarpy County law enforcement official has joined the archdiocesan review board that assists Archbishop George J. Lucas with matters relating to clergy sexual abuse.

Greg London, deputy chief of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and member of St. Columbkille Parish in Papillion, joins the 11-member board, formed in 2003 as part of the implementation of the “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People” in the archdiocese.

“It’s a great honor to serve the archdiocese and Archbishop Lucas in this capacity,” he said.

His position as deputy chief involves consultation and making recommendations concerning personnel and policy matters. London said, “I hope that with my experience, I can make a contribution to the board.”

The review board is comprised of clergy as well as professionals from law enforcement, education, legal, mental health and medical fields. Members generally serve five-year terms. One board position is currently vacant.

It works with the archbishop to ensure just handling of allegations of sexual abuse of children, prevention of abuse and assistance to those who have been abused. Notably, it makes recommendations concerning clergy members’ fitness for ministry.

London spent five years as a criminal investigator, during which he investigated sex crimes and child abuse cases. As part of the sheriff’s command staff, he oversees 250 employees.

He holds a master of public administration degree and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

Other members of the board are:

• Father Thomas Bauwens, pastor of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Omaha,

• Jim Bogner, 27 years with the FBI, including special-agent-in-charge of FBI offices in Nebraska and Iowa and leader of FBI’s Internal Affairs Unit in Washington, D.C.,

• Mary Byrd, licensed mental health practitioner and a certified professional counselor and former elementary school counselor,

• Dr. Amanda Cervantes, in private medical practice in child and adolescent psychiatry,

• Dr. C. Timothy Dickel, professor of education and former professor of psychiatry at Creighton University,

• Dr. Stephen Doran, neurosurgeon with Midwest Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists,

• Betty Getzfred, principal of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School in Elgin,

• James Jansen, Creighton University general counsel and former Douglas County attorney, and

• Dr. Stephen Lazoritz, chief medical officer at the Omaha Military Entrance Processing Station, clinical professor of pediatrics at Creighton University School of Medicine and adjunct professor of pediatrics at the University of Nebraska Medical Center; former vice president of medical affairs at Children’s Hospital in of Omaha.