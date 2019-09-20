Sister Marie Patrice taught in Omaha

Sinsinawa Dominican Sister Marie Patrice O’Donnell, whose 71 years of religious life included teaching in Omaha, died July 26 in Hazel Green, Wisconsin. She was 91.

A funeral Mass was held Aug. 6 at the motherhouse chapel in Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, with interment in the motherhouse cemetery.

An Omaha native, Sister Marie Patrice graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School and Sacred Heart High School, both in Omaha.

She professed her first vows as a Sinsinawa Dominican in 1947 and perpetual vows in 1950.

Sister Marie Patrice taught for 50 years in five different dioceses including at St. Cecilia School in Omaha from 1982-1998, where she continued serving as librarian until 2007. She also taught in Illinois, Wisconsin, Alabama and Colorado.

Sister Marie Patrice was preceded in death by parents, Patrick and Agnes (Long) O’Donnell; sisters, Mary Alice Bratrsovsky, Helen Figlewicz and Mary Agnes Bratrsovsky; brothers, Bernard O’Donnell, Leo O’Donnell, Patrick O’Donnell, Terrence O’Donnell, Martin O’Donnell, Herman O’Donnell, William O’Donnell, John O’Donnell, Father Ralph O’Donnell, Francis O’Donnell, Charles O’Donnell and Msgr. Edward O’Donnell. She is survived by nieces, nephews and the Dominican Sisters.

