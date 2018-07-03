Special collection for Catholic Relief Services

Parishioners across the archdiocese and around the country will have an opportunity March 10 and March 11 to help Catholic Relief Services and other efforts at international relief, solidarity and development.

A special collection is encouraged during the weekend’s Masses.

“Christ is standing at the door of our hearts, knocking, seeking relief from pain and suffering around the world,” said Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi of Mobile, Ala., chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on National Collections. “He comes to us bearing the disguise of vulnerable immigrants and refugees, the poor and marginalized, the sick and lonely. The Catholic Relief Services collection is an opportunity to respond and comfort Christ as we see him in our brothers and sisters.”

In addition to Catholic Relief Services, organizations that receive help from the collection include the USCCB’s Secretariat of Cultural Diversity in the Church, the Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development and the Department of Migration and Refugee Services. The Catholic Legal Immigration Network Inc. and the Holy Father’s Relief Fund also receive help.

More information about the collection is available at usccb.org/catholic-relief.