Special prayers at abortion clinics

People are invited to commemorate the suffering and death of Jesus while praying for victims of abortion at special Stations of the Cross services in Omaha and Bellevue on Good Friday – April 14.

The stations will be prayed in front of the Planned Parenthood clinic at 3105 N. 93rd Street in Omaha and the Abortion and Contraception Clinic of Nebraska at 1002 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue, said Ann Marie Bowen, president of Nebraskans United for Life, sponsor of the service.

Stations will begin at noon at both locations and last about an hour, she said.

"We’re very hopeful that we can get a good turnout because it makes a definite difference when women going into the clinics see people outside praying for them and their babies," Bowen said.

"The idea is that we’re calling upon the Lord to send his blessing, through his own crucifixion, onto these mothers and their children in hopes that the mothers will reconsider their abortions," Bowen said.

The event closes the local commemoration of 40 Days for Life – a worldwide campaign of prayer and fasting for an end to abortion – that began Ash Wednesday and runs through Palm Sunday, she said.

Parking is available near the Omaha clinic at the Hope Evangelical Free Church, and in Bellevue at St. Mary School, Bowen said.