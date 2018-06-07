Spirit Catholic Radio inaugurates 20th anniversary celebration

Starting this month, Spirit Catholic Radio will celebrate 20 years of delivering Catholic content to an audience that has grown from the station’s start in Omaha to include most of Nebraska and western Iowa.

Titled “Together on a Journey to Sainthood,” the 20-month celebration includes an opportunity for people to venerate first-class relics of saints in the network’s studios in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island.

For example, a relic of St. Ignatius of Loyola can be venerated this month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the chapel in the station at 13326 A. Street in Omaha. In August, a relic of St. Stanislaus will be at the station. Opportunities run through December of next year.

And Catholic convert and apologist Steve Ray will come to Omaha July 20 to talk about the lives of several saints at 7 p.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish. Cost of that talk is $5.

Also this month, the network is holding a “dignity drive” across its listening area, encouraging listeners to drop off at its stations shampoo, bath soap, shaving cream and other personal items for the needy, said Kelly Miller, marketing director. In Omaha, residents of the Stephen Center homeless shelter will benefit, she said.

“Part of our mission is evangelization,” Miller said. “And part of that is apostolic action. We are called to help our brothers and sisters in need.”

Among other events in coming months, the station plans to invite a series of speakers, begin a “passport” project with monthly prize drawings challenging people to complete 20 things off a list of faith-and family-oriented activities and places to visit, and sponsor a November 2019 pilgrimage to the Holy Land, she said.