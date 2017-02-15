Stewardship workshop Feb. 21 for parishes

A half-day workshop to help parishes encourage financial support through a program based on prayer, the spiritual tenets of stewardship and tools of development will be held Feb. 21 at St. Stephen the Martyr Parish in Omaha.

Sponsored by the archdiocese’s Stewardship and Development Office, the 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. session titled "A Workshop on Increasing Offertory – Enhancing Financial Support for Parish Missions & Ministries" will feature Barb Vite of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and a panel including Father Robert English, pastor of Mary Our Queen Parish in Omaha, Deacon Ernie Abbott of St. Stephen the Martyr Parish, Tom Potrikus of Liturgical Publications and Jim Tidaback of Our Sunday Visitor.

The workshop, to be held at the parish center, costs $30 per person and includes a continental breakfast and lunch. To learn more or to register, contact stewardship development officer Kaitlyn Maloney at 402-557-5650 or email kmmaloney@archomaha.org.

The program is part of the stewardship office’s 2017 education and networking series. Future topics and dates are: "Implementing Enrollment Management to Strengthen Catholic Schools," June 14-15; and "Building a Strong Direct Mail Program," Oct. 15.