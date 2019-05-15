Still time to register for ArchOmaha Unite

A day of inspiration, fellowship and unity – that’s what the Archdiocese of Omaha has planned for the Catholic faithful at ArchOmaha Unite, June 8 at the CHI Health Center arena in Omaha.

The archdiocese expects a large turnout for the event, set for the eve of the Feast of Pentecost, said Deacon Tim McNeil, chancellor for the archdiocese.

The program will feature a full day of inspirational talks and testimonials, a multilingual Mass, breakout sessions, presentations for youth and Spanish-speakers, and exhibits displaying the vibrancy and unique identities and missions of parishes across the archdiocese, all aimed at fostering unity and a sense of mission.

The Main Event, from 10:30 to noon, will feature testimonials by people sharing their personal experiences of the faith in the light of the archdiocese’s pastoral vision – one church: encountering Jesus, equipping disciples, living mercy.

“We hope that people attending, in some way, will experience the pastoral vision,” said Deacon McNeil, “and that they would encounter Jesus and experience something at ArchOmaha Unite to help them understand that their entire lives, they’ve been recipients of mercy, and that makes them want to live mercy.”

“And that being under the same roof as so many people … that they come to the realization that we are all united in Christ,” he said.

In addition to the presentations, programs and exhibits, attendees will be able to experience the sacrament of reconciliation and spend quiet time before the Blessed Sacrament in a special adoration chapel.

“Spiritually, we hope that when people walk out the doors, they will realize they are changed and sent, and that they are on mission,” Deacon McNeil said.

There’s still time to register to attend the general sessions although the youth sessions are at capacity. Register at unite.archomaha.org.