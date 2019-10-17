Students invited to participate in Colors of Christmas contest

It’s time for kids to get out their art supplies and start thinking about how to depict the story of Jesus’ birth as the Catholic Voice’s ninth annual Colors of Christmas contest gets underway.

This year the contest invites students from kindergarten through sixth grade to create images of the Nativity story from the second chapter of the Gospel of Luke, verses 1-20: Joseph and Mary traveling from Nazareth to Bethlehem, Mary giving birth to Jesus and the angels telling the shepherds: “Today in the city of David a Savior has been born for you, who is Christ the Lord.”

To complete their work, contestants can select from a wide variety of media: crayons, paints, markers, water colors, colored pencils, glitter or anything else they can put on a piece of paper.

Age brackets are kindergarten through first grade, second through third, and fourth through sixth. Students in the archdiocese attending Catholic schools, parish religious education programs, or home schools are eligible. Three teachers from Catholic schools in the archdiocese will judge the contest.

First, second and third place winners will be selected in each category, and their artwork will be featured in the Dec. 20 issue of the Catholic Voice. Prizes will be announced in the Nov. 1 issue of the newspaper.

Entries must be postmarked by Nov. 29. Last year, 1,841 entries from schools and parishes throughout the archdiocese were submitted.

***

Based on Luke 2:1-20

Categories: K-1; 2-3; 4-6

Sheets of paper 9x12 or 8½x11 must be used

Beginning Nov. 1, entry forms and rules will be available on the Catholic Voice website, catholicvoiceomaha.com

Artwork with the entry form attached (please do not fold) should be submitted to the Catholic Voice, P.O. Box 641250, Omaha, NE 68164