Superintendent of Catholic schools taking education job in Baltimore

The superintendent of schools in the archdiocese, Patrick Slattery, is leaving his post on June 30 for a leadership role in a Baltimore-based network of 13 Catholic high schools in five states.

Beginning July 10, Slattery will serve as executive director of Xaverian Brothers Sponsored Schools in Maryland, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut.

A native of Connecticut and a graduate of an Xaverian Brothers high school, Slattery said he looks forward “to returning to some of my roots.”

Slattery, who recently received his doctorate in education, said it has been an honor and blessing to serve as superintendent.

“Under the leadership of Archbishop George J. Lucas, and alongside the tremendous faculty and staff at our schools, Catholic education in northeast Nebraska has grown stronger in recent years,” Slattery said. “I am grateful to have been a part of this success, working with so many dedicated people to help carry out the teaching ministry of the church.”

Archbishop Lucas said is grateful for Slattery’s service.

“I am grateful to Dr. Slattery for the generous and faith-filled leadership that he has given to the apostolate of Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Omaha,” the archbishop said. “I am confident that we will continue to build on the good work Dr. Slattery has done for students and families as we move into the future in our 70 Catholic schools”

In his four years as superintendent, Slattery said, he is most proud of efforts to ensure all families have access to a Catholic, Christ-centered education. Helped by a major marketing campaign, tuition grants and a Latino enrollment coordinator, enrollment in the archdiocese’s elementary and high schools has grown by more than 250 students in each of the last two years.

Slattery also served as principal (2004-06) and then president (2006-13) of V.J. and Angela Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha, and principal of St. Matthew School in Bellevue (2002-04).