Three Wise Men highlight this year’s Colors of Christmas contest

Children in the archdiocese have an opportunity to display their artistic flair while immersing themselves in the story of Jesus’ birth as the Catholic Voice’s Colors of Christmas contest gets underway.

Now in its eighth year, the contest encourages students from kindergarten through sixth grade to use whatever medium they choose – such as crayons, markers, watercolors, colored pencils, oil paints, glitter – to create images of the three Magi following the star and presenting their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the Christ child, as described in Matthew 2:9-11.

Categories are kindergarten through first grade, second through third and fourth through sixth. Students in the archdiocese attending Catholic schools, parish religious education programs, or who are homeschooled are eligible.

First, second and third place winners will be selected in each category, and their artwork will be featured in the Dec. 21 issue of the Catholic Voice. Prizes will be announced in the Nov. 2 issue of the newspaper.

Entries must be postmarked by Nov. 30. Three teachers from Catholic schools in the archdiocese will judge the contest.

Last year, 2,917 entries from 52 schools from throughout the archdiocese were submitted.