Two Catholic high schools appoint graduates as principals

Roncalli Catholic and Mercy high schools in Omaha have appointed graduates already serving at the schools as principals of their alma maters.

Both effective July 1, T.J. Orr, assistant principal and admissions director at Roncalli Catholic, and Kristi Walters Wessling, assistant principal for academics at Mercy, will help lead their respective schools.

“I feel blessed to have worked alongside T.J. for the past several years,” said Ann O’Connor, president of Roncalli Catholic. “His commitment to our students is present in everything he does.”

Orr, a member of St. James Parish in Omaha, graduated from Roncalli Catholic in 1996, and he has been an administrator at the school since 2012. As principal, he will occupy the post currently held by Dania Freudenburg, who has taken a position in the Council Bluffs school district.

A member of St. Leo the Great Parish in Omaha, Wessling graduated from Mercy in 1988. She has been a teacher and administrator there for 23 years, currently as assistant principal for academics. She will take the position held by Sarah Regan, who is moving to Florida for a national consulting job.

“Kristi has a strong commitment to Mercy Catholic education and her institutional knowledge of the school will be invaluable in her new position,” said Mercy Sister Delores Hannon, president of the all-girls school.