Two charities team up to help seniors

Dancing, food and helpful information for seniors will be packed into one event April 27 in Omaha, hosted by Catholic Charities and the Heart Ministry Center.

The gym at Catholic Charities’ St. Martin de Porres Center, 2111 Emmet St., will be turned into a dance floor from 5-8 p.m. for the free 50 and Better Senior Dance and Resource Fair, with a DJ playing music from across the decades.

Appetizers will be provided and seniors will be invited to visit other parts of the building, where some 15 community agencies will offer information about a variety of programs, including health and wellness initiatives, services provided in the home and where to turn for home repairs, said Carrie Walter, Catholic Charities’ program director.

Many low-income seniors lack easy access to resources, Walter said. "The (fair) will bring community resources to seniors."

Similar events the last two years by Catholic Charities and the ministry center, which is located near Sacred Heart Parish in Omaha, drew more than 100 people the first year, more than 60 the second, and included live music, a lunch and the resources fair. This year, they decided to make it an even bigger party and hope to draw more than 100 seniors.

"We are making this more a celebration of life, and celebrating being a senior adult," Walter said.

Catholic Charities, the charitable arm of the Archdiocese of Omaha, serves people impacted by domestic violence and hunger, provides legal help to immigrants and assistance to small business owners. The Heart Ministry Center provides food, clothing, social work and case management, education, job training and other programs for the needy.