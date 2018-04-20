Two Omaha business leaders receive Leading With Faith award

An Omaha-area attorney and a construction company executive received the 2018 Leading With Faith Award from the Catholic Professional & Business Club at the group’s annual luncheon April 19 in Omaha.

Matt Heffron, an attorney with Brown and Brown Law, and Matthew Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Hawkins Construction Co., were honored for exemplifying Christian ethics and values in the workplace.

Heffron also supports religious freedom and the pro-life cause through the Thomas More Society, a nonprofit, national, public interest law firm, including the defense of David Daleiden, the pro-life activist who released undercover videos of Planned Parenthood officials.

Heffron’s award nomination said, “Catholic faith is in the forefront of everything he does, and he’s a strong mentor and example to his coworkers.”

He and his wife, Suzy, are members of Mary Our Queen Parish in Omaha.

Miller has served on the board of Children’s Hospital in Omaha and currently is a member of the hospital’s investment committee. He has been active as a Boys Town Booster and in fundraising efforts for Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School in Bellevue, and serves on a task force studying the three archdiocesan Catholic high schools in the Omaha area.

As a member with his wife, Mimi, of St. Columbkille Parish in Papillion, Miller serves on the parish finance committee and coaches several sports.

Miller’s nomination highlighted his ability to work with people at all levels, noting that he is “always fair, respectful, tolerant and humble,” and that he “takes great joy in seeing those that he interacts with grow as individuals.”

Announced by Deacon Chuck Adams of St. Margaret Mary Parish in Omaha and the club’s spiritual director, the awards were presented by Archbishop Emeritus Elden Francis Curtiss.

Award finalists honored at the luncheon were: Doug Alvine, president of Alvine Engineering, Omaha, St. James Parish; Cathy DeWeese, senior workplace consultant with Gallup, Omaha, St. Margaret Mary Parish; Mike Koley, executive director of FOCCUS Inc. USA of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Holy Cross Parish; and Jim Steier, CEO of the Steier Group, Omaha, St. Wenceslaus Parish.