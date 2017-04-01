Women proud of Knight brother

Two members of Omaha parishes have special reason to be proud of one of their brothers.

Mary Eileen Andreasen, adult education director at St. Wenceslaus Parish, and her sister, Megan Filipi of St. Margaret Mary Parish, are sisters to Patrick E. Kelly of Washington, D.C., recently appointed deputy supreme knight of the Knights of Columbus.

That makes Kelly the No. 2 man behind Supreme Knight Carl Anderson for the Knights, the largest Catholic men’s fraternal organization in the world.

A Knight for 33 years and recently retired as a captain from the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps Reserve, Kelly became the order’s vice president for public policy in 2006 and since 2011 also has served as executive director of the Knights’ Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington.

Andreasen said she and her seven siblings grew up in Michigan, and their mother lives in Wisconsin.

"We’re thrilled," Andreasen said about Kelly’s appointment. "We’re proud of him."